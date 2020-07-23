Jancyn announces new Reputation Management Social Media Tool

Get notified about all new reviews.

Jancyn helps you dive deeper into relationships with your customers

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you paying attention to your Social Media Reputation? If so, you may notice an uptick in reviews and comments at your business around Covid-19 social distancing requirements, or maybe lack thereof? That’s because many customers are looking at Google, Yelp, and Facebook profiles and reviews to learn about companies’ protocols and compliance before they venture out.

Even before the pandemic, social media was a powerful means to reach desired audiences, uncover new insights and opportunities, and dive deeper into relationships with customers. Intelligent brands recognize this and have steadily increased their budgets to positively impact social media programs.

Marianne Hynd, a member of the Advisory Committee for the National Institute for Social Media (nismonline.org), reminds us that a couple of decades ago, it was television and offline marketing that drove initiatives, but now everyone is always on one digital platform or another. She says, “for this reason, marketing strategies today are more centered around digital means. Social media platforms have transformed how we interact, engage, and market to consumers.”

San Jose-based Jancyn Inc, one of the country’s leading customer experience research companies, is offering a new Social Media Reputation Management service that saves their clients time, and in turn money, managing online reviews and profiles.

Social Marketing Coordinator at Jancyn, Jill Dempsey, says “with this service, we make it incredibly easy for you to get notified about all new reviews, respond back quickly, and even share your best reviews and photos on Facebook. We provide you with suggested response templates, or for an additional fee we can even create and manage customized responses for you. Our clients experience the ease of a single platform to monitor all online chatter relevant to their business.”

The service doesn’t stop there. Jancyn, with their partner Reply Pro, provides their clients with transparent ROI reports to show the engagement efforts that are driving more customers to their business. With social media reputation management, no matter the industry; Banks, Hotels, Property Management and, of course, Retail and Restaurant businesses can show appreciation, deflect negative reviews, and turn fans into brand ambassadors. Jill understands this first-hand as she uses these tools to make social listening faster and more efficient for Jancyn as well.

As reported in the 2020 Social Media Marketing Industry Report: How Marketers Are Using Social Media to Grow Their Business, by Michael Stelzner, a significant 86% of all marketers they surveyed indicated that their social media efforts have generated more exposure for their businesses. However, when asked from their survey of over 5,000 participants "I am able to measure the return on investment (ROI) for my organic social media activities." Only 35% agreed they were able to measure their organic social activities.

It is easy to see that monitoring and responding to online reviews is an essential piece of today’s marketing strategy. Jancyn, an elite MSPA-Americas member, is your partner in proving a full circle of customer experience data to keep your business thriving in a competitive world. For more information on how to get started contact Jill Dempsey at www.Jancyn.com