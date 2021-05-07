Smithbridge Road Reduced to a Single Lane Next Week for Bridge Painting in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA — Smithbridge Road will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between Concord Road and Bethel Road on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for bridge painting at the new U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) overpass in Concord Township, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area. All operations are weather dependent.

The new overpass was constructed as part of the $64.1 million U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Section 101 widening and improvement project. The Section 101 project — which widened the highway to four through lanes and improved intersections between U.S. 1 and Clayton Park Drive — was substantially completed and opened to four lanes of traffic in late 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

