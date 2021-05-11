Aspire Technology Partners Announces Two Leaders Featured on Prestigious CRN 2021 Women of the Channel List

Aspire Technology Partners Lorraine Azzinaro named to the Women of the Channel Power 60 Solution Providers Award Amanda LaBrecque Named to Women of the Channel 2021 List

Lorraine Azzinaro, COO, and Amanda LaBrecque, VP of Lifecycle Services and Customer Success Recognized for Strength, Vision & Achievements as IT Channel Leaders

Lorraine and Amanda provide strong leadership to our team to ensure that we keep our promises to customers and help them achieve successful outcomes..” — John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners is proud to announce that Lorraine Azzinaro, Chief Operating Officer, and Amanda LaBrecque, Vice President of Lifecycle Services and Customer Success, have been named to the prestigious CRN 2021 Women of the Channel list. The annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

Additionally, Lorraine was named to the Women of the Channel Power 60 Solution Providers Award which highlights exemplary executives who continue to drive professional success through significant influence, leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

In her role as Chief Operating Officer for Aspire Technology Partners, Lorraine Azzinaro has responsibility and oversight for finance and operations. Lorraine has led Aspire through a successful expansion of product lines and geographic territory. Prior to joining Aspire seven years ago, Lorraine held various senior finance and accounting roles across a diverse variety of industries including multiple IT Channel organizations. Lorraine is a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and holds a B.S. in Business Economics from SUNY Oneonta, and an MBA in Finance from Binghamton University.

In her role as Vice President of Lifecycle Services and Customer Success, Amanda LaBrecque is responsible for overseeing Aspire’s Lifecycle Management practice including managing clients’ installed base, day-to-day support of existing maintenance agreements, and presenting renewable services contracts and subscriptions to ensure consistency in coverage and cost savings. She also owns strategic planning, execution and the leadership of Aspire’s Customer Success teams responsible for providing post-sales services focused on client satisfaction, adoption, and facilitating successful customer outcomes. Amanda has served as a Customer Success champion at Aspire for nearly a decade and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Susquehanna University.

“Lorraine and Amanda provide strong leadership to our team to ensure that we keep our promises to customers and help them achieve successful outcomes. They look beyond the technology to help Aspire become true partners in our clients’ businesses,” said John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO. “This acknowledgment from CRN recognizes their success in putting our customers first and ensuring that we consistently deliver value.”

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Conshohocken, PA; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Aspire Technology Partners Contact:

Pamela Adriano

Director of Marketing, Aspire Technology Partners

732.847.9552

padriano@aspiretransforms.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com