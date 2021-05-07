Senator Greg Razer Secures Funding for Buck O’Neil Bridge Feasibility Study

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has secured $300,000 in Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget to study the feasibility of converting the current Buck O’Neil Bridge into a pedestrian bridge and park. The feasibility study will be conducted by the Corps of Engineers and help Kansas City determine whether or not to move forward with the project.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Kansas City,” Sen. Razer said. “As we move forward with constructing a new Buck O’Neil bridge, it’s important we decide what to do with the old one. Rather than simply tear it down, we have the potential to breathe new life into this iconic and historic structure, to the benefit and enjoyment of the Kansas City community. I am honored to have secured these funds, and I look forward to hearing from the Corps of Engineers on the feasibility of this project.”

The funding is included in House Bill 19. For more information, please contact Senator Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

