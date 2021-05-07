Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,257 in the last 365 days.

Senator Greg Razer Secures Funding for Buck O’Neil Bridge Feasibility Study

Senator Greg Razer Secures Funding for Buck O’Neil Bridge Feasibility Study

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has secured $300,000 in Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget to study the feasibility of converting the current Buck O’Neil Bridge into a pedestrian bridge and park. The feasibility study will be conducted by the Corps of Engineers and help Kansas City determine whether or not to move forward with the project.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Kansas City,” Sen. Razer said. “As we move forward with constructing a new Buck O’Neil bridge, it’s important we decide what to do with the old one. Rather than simply tear it down, we have the potential to breathe new life into this iconic and historic structure, to the benefit and enjoyment of the Kansas City community. I am honored to have secured these funds, and I look forward to hearing from the Corps of Engineers on the feasibility of this project.”

The funding is included in House Bill 19. For more information, please contact Senator Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

###

You just read:

Senator Greg Razer Secures Funding for Buck O’Neil Bridge Feasibility Study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.