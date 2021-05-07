Fulton 555 celebrates 100 closings milestone in Hayes Valley following record sales quarter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulton 555, the new luxury condominium community in San Francisco’s vibrant Hayes Valley neighborhood, reported its 100th closing this week as condominium sales activity continues to rise in 2021. The centrally located new construction community more than 75 percent sold, with just 31 units remaining.
“We had a record first quarter, with sales rising sharply since the start of the year, and momentum is continuing into the second quarter,” said Matt Dietsch, senior director of developments for Compass Development Marketing Group, the project’s sales and marketing partner.
“Buyers are actively seeking the best rates and prices as the economy recovers from the pandemic and businesses begin to reopen for on-site work. At this rate, we are fast approaching our final sales phase.”
Fulton 555 offers two-bedroom floor plans with parking priced from $1,079,000, some with outdoor space, and one-bedroom residences with floor-to-ceiling windows now listed from $847,000.
Just ‘555 steps’ from Hayes Valley’s neighborhood boutiques, Michelin starred restaurants and acclaimed performance venues including Davies Symphony Hall, the Opera House and SFJazz Center, Fulton 555 features a communal roof deck with barbeque and skyline views, a tranquil, landscaped courtyard and a planned onsite grocery store and retail space. Additional thoughtful amenities including onsite conference rooms and a private dog run offer a complete living environment.
Fulton 555 is being developed by Z&L Properties. More information is available at www.fulton555.com.
