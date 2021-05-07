PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 50 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region - Motorists encouraged to call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or go online to report potholes

05/07/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 50 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

Route 532, Upper Makefield Township;

Lower State Road, Doylestown Borough;

Callowhill Road, New Britain and Hilltown townships; and

Stoopville Road, Upper Makefield Township.

Chester County

U.S, 30, West Sadsbury, Sadsbury, Valley, West Brandywine, and Caln townships;

Route 10, Honey Brook and West Caln townships;

Route 926 (Street Road), Pennsbury Township;

Whitford Road, West Whiteland Township;

Newcomen Road, Uwchlan Township;

Strasburg Road, Newlin Township;

Valley Hill Road, Uwchlan Township;

Oakbourne Road, East Goshen Township; and

Westtown Road, East Goshen Township.

Delaware County

Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1, Chadds Ford, Concord, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Chester Heights and Media boroughs;

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3, Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;

Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;

Goshen Road, Radnor and Newtown townships;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;

Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor and Newtown Township;

Darby Paoli Road, Radnor and Newtown Township;

Concord Road, Chester Township; and

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord townships.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Lower Providence, Upper Providence, and Limerick townships;

Route 63, Salford Township;

Route 73, Lower Frederick Township; and

Upper Ridge Road, Marlborough Township.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 76, including ramps;

I-95, including ramps;

U.S. 1, including ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);

Route 3 (Market Street/Walnut Street);

Route 63, including ramps;

Route 73;

Route 291 (Penrose Avenue);

Castor Avenue;

Aramingo Avenue;

Stenton Avenue;

Rhawn Street;

Veree Avenue;

Henry Avenue;

Ridge Avenue;

Harbison Avenue;

Welsh Avenue;

Robbins Avenue;

Parkside Avenue;

Lancaster Avenue;

Kingsessing Avenue;

Arch Street;

Whitby Avenue; and

Spring Garden Street.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2021, PennDOT has used more than 4,256 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.gov and clicking on “Submit A Roadway Concern.”

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

