Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will be restricted for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Bucks County

Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 21, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a weekday lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Curly Hill Road between Route 313 (Swamp Road) and Old Easton Road in Plumstead Township for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on 2nd Avenue between Hafner Road and Old State Road in Upper Providence for highway friction surface treatment.

Philadelphia

Monday, May 17, through early June, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Belmont Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and City Avenue (U.S. 1) for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

