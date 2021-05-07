For a sustainable future and achieve its mission towards a cleaner and vibrant future RoCo Global joins REMADE Institute
RoCo is now part of REMADE institute.PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoCo Global joins REMADE Institute to achieve its mission towards a vibrant and cleaner future.
RoCo Global is proud to announce that it has joined the REMADE Institute. RoCo Global is a small, Pittsburgh-based company with specific goals toward helping the world transition to a Circular Economy, increase the efficiency of resources used in manufacturing, reduce emissions, conserve resources, and create and sustain clean economy jobs through innovation in materials science and chemistry.
REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr said the institute, a public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy, is pleased to have RoCo Global as its newest member. “RoCo Global’s mission to work towards sustainability is aligned directly with REMADE’s,” Nasr said. “We are dedicated to accelerating the U.S.’s transition to a Circular Economy and creating a sustainable and competitive manufacturing future that makes the most efficient use of resources.”
RoCo Global’s CEO Dr. Nulwala sees them REMADE Institute as an important milestone for the company development. He said “RoCo Global’s mission to work towards sustainability is aligned with REMADE institute. We are dedicated to accelerating the U.S.’s transition to a circular economy and creating a sustainable and competitive manufacturing future that makes the most efficient use of resources,”
Through RoCo Global’s membership with REMADE, RoCo will engage with other partners in the Institute to developg solutions that can decrease greenhouse gas emissions significantly, reduce waste, and create new jobs. As Circular Economy concepts continue to gain momentum, companies will be pushed to think beyond the current “take, make, dispose” model. RoCo Global will play a key role in developing new technologies and has a roadmap towards circular economy with carbon dioxide as the core feedstock material.
About RoCo Global:
RoCo Global was formed in 2014 is an advanced materials company that develops innovative technologies to solve global environmental issues. RoCo Global is a demonstrated leader in carbon dioxide capture, carbon dioxide utilization, polymer recycling and ionic liquid materials. Our Integrated Research approach and commitment to Open Innovation, make RoCo the ideal research and development partner for companies, large and small, as well as universities and research institutions. Learn more at https://roco.global/
About REMADE:
Founded in 2017, REMADE is a Manufacturing USA™ Institute and public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on the development of innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.’s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, and national laboratories, the REMADE Institute enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. The cumulative, five-year embodied energy savings, greenhouse gas reduction and increase in recycled materials use expected to result from REMADE’s investment is approximately 1 Quad of energy (approximately 180 million barrels of oil per year), about 50 million metric tons of CO2equivalent greenhouse gas reduction, and more than a 40 million metric tons per year increase in the supply and use of recycled materials, respectively. For additional information about REMADE, visit www.remadeinstitute.org.
Tweet This:
For a sustainable future and achieve its mission towards a cleaner and vibrant future RoCo Global joins REMADE Institute.
RoCo Global contact:
Batool Nulwala
Business Manager
1816 parkway view drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
info@roco.global
412-564-3289
REMADE media contact:
Megan Connor Murphy
Director, Marketing and Communications
REMADE Institute
mconnormurphy@remadeinstitute.org
585-213-1036
Batool Nulwala
RoCo Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn