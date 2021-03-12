RoCo Global and IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH Sign North American Distribution Agreement
RoCo Global now offers IoLiTec ionic liquids on its e-store bringing significant value to North American customers.PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pittsburgh, PA – RoCo Global, an advanced materials company based in Pittsburgh, announced an agreement with IOLITEC to distribute their ionic liquids (ILs) in North America. The addition of IOLITEC’s ionic liquid products expands RoCo’s portfolio in their new online store and gives scientists an opportunity to explore new ideas for ionic liquids as well as the broad variety of industrial applications that have gained intense interest in the last twenty years.
Ionic liquids are liquid salts at room temperature. In combination with other unique properties, such as an ultralow vapor pressure, electrochemical stability or electric conductivity, it is possible to advance technology in many areas if ILs are used as solvents, additives, and electrolytes (e.g. next-generation batteries). Through the partnership with RoCo Global and IOLITEC, it is possible to not only to provide ionic liquids, but also provide additional support and value for customers.
Both companies want to expand applications for ILs and give scientists and engineers in both academia and industry access to high quality products. Hunaid Nulwala, CEO of RoCo Global said,
“IOLITEC stands worldwide for the most comprehensive portfolio of ionic liquids in the highest available qualities. Bringing their products to the North American market is a great way to support new applications and our customers.” The partnership will provide growth opportunities for both companies as well. IOLITEC CEO & founder, Thomas Schubert said, “Our partnership with RoCo Global makes it for North American Universities & Institutes as well as for companies much easier to purchase our products. With the competent support from RoCo Global, we are sure that our customers will have a true benefit for their research.” Interested customers can review products at www.roco.global or contact RoCo Global at info@roco.global or call 412-564-3289 for more information.
About RoCo Global
RoCo Global is an advanced materials company that develops innovative technologies to solve global environmental issues. RoCo Global is a demonstrated leader in carbon dioxide capture, carbon dioxide utilization, and ionic liquid materials. Our Integrated Research approach and commitment to Open Innovation, make RoCo the ideal research and development partner for companies, large and small, as well as universities and research institutions.
About IOLITEC
IOLITEC, founded in Germany in 2002, is the oldest and most experienced company producing ionic liquids. IOLITEC offers today more than 350 ionic liquid catalogue products and synthesized more than 2000 custom made ionic liquids for customers. With nearly 20 years of experience, a highly qualified staff, led by a team of currently 10 PhD-level chemists, it is possible to produce worldwide trusted materials and to meet, by tailored design, customer specific needs.
Hunaid Nulwala
RoCo Global
+1 412-564-3289
info@roco.global
