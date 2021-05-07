Cabinet Tronix Introduces First Ever “Outdoor Mobile TV Lift Cabinet Bar & Fridge Stunner”
The Cabinet Tronix Outdoor Mobile TV Lift Cabinet Bar & Fridge Stunner is the first ever of its kind created to roll out to outdoor spaces for entertaining on the spot.
Hidden TV system offers new flexibility for entertaining anywhere, forever changing party landscape
“You’ll never struggle to get the party started with this insane outdoor TV lift cabinet, bar and refrigerator unit that you can set up anywhere,” said Trace McCullough, founder and CEO of Cabinet Tronix, who designed the unit. “Set up by the pool, on a roof top deck, serve up drinks with a view on the patio, chill out on the deck or get shaking cocktails by the hot tub as you surprise your guests when the TV lifts out of the sleek bar. We’ve redefined what entertaining at home means with an unreal design that makes every day feel like Friday.”
The outdoor mobile US-made TV lift system, which fits up to a 65-inch TV with optional sound bar and 360-degree manual swivel, is entirely weatherproofed, designed to be enjoyed in every climate and comes with an extensive 10-year warranty. The interior is made of solid mahogany and includes a stainless steel ice bin that holds up to 40lbs of ice, a walnut/cherry cutting board, upper bottle holder, condiment station, bottle storage, and space for essentials such as glasses, cocktail shaker and utensils. It also features two magnetic detachable lights that go over the bar for visibility after sundown, and which can be stored when not in use.
“There’s also a charging station inside the stainless storage door so you can crank up your favorite play list and charge your tablet, mobile or portable speaker at the same time,” added McCullough. “We’ve carefully crafted the ultimate in home entertainment using hardwearing IPE wood – also known as Brazilian teak. This is durable, robust and can stand up to whatever Mother Nature and your bartending has to throw at it. That means you don’t need to give a thought to mold, insects or moisture.”
Exterior dimensions of the Outdoor Mobile TV Lift Cabinet Bar & Fridge Stunner (US patent pending) to fit a 55-inch TV are 68 inches wide, 35 inches deep, and 45 inches high on the taller part. Exterior dimensions to fit a 65-inch TV are 68 inches wide, 35 inches deep, and 45 inches high on the taller part.
“This unit just loves to be the center of attention – and rightly so,” said McCullough. “We just released it and already those who have it are the envy of their block.”
To view specifications, click here or to see other products, visit the Cabinet Tronix website at https://www.cabinet-tronix.com.
About Cabinet Tronix
Founded in San Diego by Trace McCullough in 2008, award-winning Cabinet Tronix has revolutionized TV lift cabinets with its sleek designs. Known for its ready-made and custom designs for both indoors and out, Cabinet Tronix has recently launched the first-ever outdoor mobile TV lift cabinet bar and fridge (patent pending). For product photos and more information, please visit https://www.cabinet-tronix.com.
