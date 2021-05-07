Anagha Tech is all set to expand its wings in the IT industry by providing maximum value to the companies
Partnering with Anagha Tech will ease your work life. Our brand unites your business with the best consultants for solving all technology problems.
Helping organizations innovate, transform and lead. We have the capabilities and experience to deliver the answers you need to move forward.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anagha Tech; an IT professional service firm, is engraving its name in the IT consultancy industry each day. The firm has expertise in different fields like Human Capital, Strategy & Operation, and Technology. They offer a wide range of services starting from Software Development to Consulting services and, Staff Augmentation. The list also includes Managed Team Services, Application Services, and Data & Analytics Services.
— Keerthi Reddy
Anagha Tech is providing a lot of opportunities for talented professionals to enhance their careers. They strongly believe in building brighter futures with talented professionals. If you are one of those talented professionals, you are welcome to work with Anagha Tech. Moreover, Anagha Tech is an e-verified company and the hiring process practices e-verify to achieve a lawful workplace.
As the world is shifting towards digitalization, the demand for technologies is increasing. The firm brings the solution by using a variety of the latest technologies for the development of their client’s software profiles. Some technologies in their list are Cloud Computing, Automation, Agile Technologies, Digital Transformation using Full Stack Development.
They are fully stacked with qualified and experienced employees who will provide the right value to the clients. The team ensures to maintain a strong client vendor relation with each of their client.
Anagha Tech believes in growing with their clients. They bring the best resources to leverage their client’s business. The firm not only helps their clients but also takes good care of their business. The team finds the perfect solution for even the toughest and complex challenges. They have the required system and technology stack for recruiting the right resources.
This system and their motto helped Anagha Tech built its wide-spreading network. Anagha Tech have various technology clients from different industries ranging from national to multinational companies.
Mr. Dushyanth Reddy, the founder of Anagha Tech, expressed his willingness regarding starting an office in India within a month or two. Along with this, the COO of Anagha Tech, Keerthi Reddy, mentioned how they created a perfect system to provide maximum value and respect to their clients. Mr. Vamshi R, the HR director also reminded us about the mission, vision, and belief system of Anagha tech.
Vamsi R
Anagha Tech
+1 567-209-2999
hr@anaghatech.com