ESI Technologies is now ISO 27001: 2013 certified
As a company that provides cybersecurity and good governance services to our clients, it is critical to ensure our own security against cyber attacks.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Technologies announces today that its information security management system for the protection of customer data associated with monitoring and managed IT services has achieved ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certification.
ISO 27001:2013 certification is the most widely recognized international information security standard. This certification provides independent assurance that ESI employees are able to operate a comprehensive security program and effectively manage information security risks. The audit process included detailed interviews and reviews of issues such as physical security, risk management, business continuity, infrastructure support, customer service, technical support, and security best practices in software development. The comprehensive audit concluded that ESI's Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets the rigorous physical, logical, process, and management controls necessary to comply with the standard. The certificate is issued by Société Générale Suisse (SGS), Switzerland's national standards body, and one of the world's leading accreditation firms.
"As a company that provides cybersecurity and good governance services to our clients, it is critical to ensure our own security against cyber attacks." said Greg Rokos, President and Chief Executive Officer at ESI Technologies. "The measures we have put in place are designed to ensure the confidentiality of the information and data entrusted to ESI, the integrity of the data at all stages of its life cycle, and the availability of critical elements, both of the company and of our clients."
About ESI Technologies
ESI Technologies facilitates business agility and innovation by providing solutions to integrate, connect, manage and protect their data for a tangible competitive advantage in a constantly evolving market. By combining its technological expertise in IT modernization and digital resilience with its extensive understanding of business challenges, ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations. Based in Montréal, ESI also has offices in Québec City, Toronto and in the United States through its subsidiary Civatree. www.esitechnologies.com; www.civatree.com.
