Changes to UI Benefits & Eligibility

Important Notice: Changes to Federal UI Programs and Eligibility Requirements

Montana’s Department of Labor & Industry will be making changes to several pandemic-related unemployment programs in the coming weeks.

Please read the following information carefully, as it may significantly impact your benefits.

Here is what you need to know:

Program Changes

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) - Beginning June 27, 2021, the State of Montana will no longer be issuing FPUC benefits. FPUC provides an additional $300 - $600 (depending on eligibility dates) per week to your unemployment benefit payment. Benefit payments filed for weeks prior to and including the week ending June 26, 2021 will include the FPUC payments if you are found eligible.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) – Beginning June 27, 2021, the State of Montana will no longer participate in PEUC. Benefit payments filed for weeks prior to and including the week ending June 26, 2021, will be paid if you are found eligible. Claimants who have exhausted their regular UI benefits will no longer be eligible for payments

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – Beginning June 27, 2021, the State of Montana will no longer participate in the federal PUA program. PUA presently provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health orCOVID-19 affected reasons. Benefit payments filed for weeks prior to and including the week ending June 26, 2021, will be paid if you are found eligible.

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) – Beginning June 27, 2021, the State of Montana will no longer be issuing MEUC benefits. MEUC provides an additional $100 per week paid to claimants who have been eligible for regular unemployment benefits, but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment net income in their most recent taxable year. Benefit payments filed prior to and including the week ending June 26, 2021 will include the MEUC payments if you are found eligible.

Eligibility Changes

Beginning June 27, 2021, pandemic related eligibility rules (ARM 24.11-478) will end. Normal eligibility requirements will be applied, determining if you are able to work, available for work, and actively seeking work. These eligibility requirements are explained in the Claimant Handbook and on the Montana Unemployment Insurance website (dli.uid.mt.gov). For more information about these eligibility requirements, click here.

COVID eligibility - Beginning June 27, 2021, the rules defining eligibility regarding COVID-19 eligibility will end. These reasons include quarantining due to Covid-19 exposure or caring for a high-risk family member, a layoff related to reduction in demand or availability of materials, etc.

Job Service Montana Can Help

As these unemployment benefits come to an end, you will want to be prepared. Job Service Montana is ready to help you in securing employment; many employers are ready to hire. With local offices across the State, the Job Service team is knowledgeable about jobs in your community. Assistance with job training may be available, and the team can connect you with many other helpful resources. For more information, please visit: https://montanaworks.gov/job-service-montana or email JobServiceMontana@mt.gov.