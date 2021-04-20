Whitefish Credit Union, Mann Mortgage, and Sliters Lumber and Building Supply Chosen as...

KALISPELL, MT – Three Flathead-area businesses – Whitefish Credit, Mann Mortgage, and Sliters Lumber and Building Supply – have been chosen as the 2021 Flathead Job Service Employment Council’s Employers of Choice.

Each year, the JSEC receives nominations from employees who are proud of their employers for creating an excellent work environment. The nominations are scored according to four criteria:

Employee Benefits/Initiatives

Leadership & Workplace Culture

Employee Training/Development

Community Orientation

Employers from three different categories are recognized: up to 50 employees (small category); 50-150 employees (medium category), and 151+ employees (large category). Whitefish Credit union was the winner in the large category, Mann Mortgage was the winner in the medium category and Sliters Lumber and Building Supply was the winner in small category.

Winning employers are eligible to be nominated for the Montana State Employer of Choice award, to be decided later this year.

“Each of these businesses have a positive impact on the Flathead region by providing their employees with benefits, training, opportunities for advancement and ways to give back to the community,” said Jordan Nelson, the Franchise Owner at Express Personnel Services in Kalispell and the Chairman of the Flathead Job Service Employment Council. “Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all who nominated their workplaces for this distinction.”

“Montana’s employers are at the forefront of our efforts to get Montanans back to work and transition to the post-COVID economy,” said Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau.“I congratulate each of the employers recognized by their own employees for fostering a positive work environment in these challenging times.”

Flathead Job Service Employers’ Council (JSEC) is a not-for-profit volunteer advisory committee, consisting of a diverse group of local area employers, who serve as ambassadors and mentors for Job Service Kalispell and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. It is a public/private partnership challenged with meeting the workforce needs of the Flathead business community. Members represent both large and small private employers as well as public sector and non-profit entities. Flathead JSEC has been integral in creating partnerships to improve the quality of the workforce, sustain economic growth and support business opportunities.

