Always Sunny Storage of Winslow Creates New Capacity
Always Sunny Storage now provides both climate controlled and conventional self-storage for Waterville, Maine. www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com. Affordable & Secure!
We are very excited to offer these affordable storage units in Waterville, Maine in addition to our existing climate controlled storage units. Excellent security with various 24/7 cameras and a gate.”WINSLOW, ME, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Sunny Storage of Winslow will be offering 75 new storage units next month (June, 2021). The facility disrupted the local self-storage market by being the first and only facility to offer climate-controlled storage units in Waterville, Maine when it opened in the Fall. By employing HVAC systems and robust security systems, Always Sunny Storage brought a high-quality offering not previously available to homeowners and small business owners anywhere near greater Waterville. Always Sunny Storage's self-storage units are within easy driving distance for residents of Augusta, Fairfield, Skowhegan, Belgrade, and other surrounding towns.
— Always Sunny Storage Founders
Always Sunny Storage founders noted, “We are very excited to offer these additional storage units at a time when storage units in Waterville Maine seem to be badly needed. Future stages of development will include additional climate controlled storage units. This current installment will be conventional storage and will therefore allow lower costs for operation and rent. As always, all of our storage unit tenants benefit from excellent security with various 24/7 cameras and a gate."
Always Sunny is also offering a special promotional offer at this time. Customers that formally reserve a storage unit online (through the end of June, '21) will receive a free month of storage!
The new units will be offered both at a large size (20 ft. by 8 ft.) and a small size (10 ft. by 8 ft.). The large unit can serve a typical 3-bedroom apartment or an average small business. Always Sunny Storage highly prioritizes the security of its facility with 24/7 video surveillance, customized keycode entry for the facility’s gate, strong lighting, and on-site managerial help. Additionally, the units’ doors are more tightly sealed versus conventional roll-up doors, and this helps greatly to protect against unwanted critters and to fortify the climate control systems.
Always Sunny Storage offers Storage Units Waterville Maine and also outdoor parking (boats, RVs, trucks, cars).
Always Sunny Storage is located at 69 Chaffee Brook Rd, Winslow, ME 04901 – right next to the intersection of Carter Memorial Drive and Route 201 (Augusta Rd). The facility is now open for business, and customers can reserve their space easily by visiting https://www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com/. Signing up and moving in all can be done in a completely contact-free manner. For any questions, email info@alwayssunnystorage.com or call/text (207) 640-2221.
About Always Sunny Storage
Always Sunny Storage provides affordable, secure, & fully climate-controlled self-storage for customers coming between Waterville and Augusta. They also provide Boat & RV storage. For more images and information about the facility’s climate control offerings, visit https://www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com/pages/climate-controlled-storage.
Always Sunny
+1 207-640-2221
info@alwayssunnystorage.com
Always Sunny Storage of Winslow, Maine