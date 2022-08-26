Always Sunny Storage Voted Top Self-Storage of Waterville, Maine & Opens More Storage Units in October
Always Sunny Storage provides both climate controlled and conventional storage units for Waterville, Maine. www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com. Affordable & Secure!
Always Sunny Storage provides affordable, secure, & fully climate-controlled self-storage for customers coming between Waterville and Augusta. They also provide Boat & RV storage.”WINSLOW, ME, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Sunny Storage of Winslow was voted in March '22 the Top Self Storage facility for greater Waterville according to a Readers' Choice vote by the readers of the Morning Sentinel. Always Sunny consistently ranks strongly on its online reviews with customers appreciating the convenience and security of the facility, as well as the attentive customer service that they receive.
— Always Sunny Storage Management
Always Sunny Storage will soon be offering another 40 large (10'x20') new storage units this fall (launching October, 2022). The facility disrupted the local self-storage market by being the first and only facility to offer climate-controlled storage units in Waterville, Maine when it opened in the Fall. By employing HVAC systems and robust security systems, Always Sunny Storage brought a high-quality offering not previously available to homeowners and small business owners anywhere near greater Waterville. Always Sunny Storage's self-storage units are within easy driving distance for residents of Augusta, Fairfield, Skowhegan, Belgrade, and other surrounding towns.
Always Sunny Storage founders noted, “We are very excited to offer these additional storage units at a time when storage units in Waterville Maine still seem to be badly needed. This current installment will be conventional storage and will therefore allow lower costs for operation and rent. As always, all of our storage unit tenants benefit from excellent security with various 24/7 cameras and a secure gate."
Always Sunny is also offering a special promotional offer at this time. Customers that mention this article and reserve a storage unit online (through the end of September, '22) will receive a free month of storage!
The large unit can serve a typical 3-bedroom apartment or an average small business. Always Sunny Storage highly prioritizes the security of its facility with 24/7 video surveillance, customized keycode entry for the facility’s gate, strong lighting, and on-site managerial help. If you're asking yourself, "Where is a good storage locker near me ?" Look no further than Always Sunny Storage in Winslow!
Always Sunny Storage offers Storage Units Waterville Maine and also outdoor parking (boats, RVs, trucks, cars).
Always Sunny Storage is located at 69 Chaffee Brook Rd, Winslow, ME 04901 – right next to the intersection of Carter Memorial Drive and Route 201 (Augusta Rd). The facility is now open for business, and customers can reserve their space easily by visiting https://www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com/. Signing up and moving in all can be done in a completely contact-free manner. For any questions, email info@alwayssunnystorage.com or call/text (207) 640-2221.
Always Sunny Management
Always Sunny Storage
+1 207-640-2221
info@alwayssunnystorage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Always Sunny Storage