Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,117 in the last 365 days.

Always Sunny Storage Voted Top Self-Storage of Waterville, Maine & Opens More Storage Units in October

Always Sunny Storage Winslow Maine

Always Sunny Storage Winslow Maine

Always Sunny Storage provides both climate controlled and conventional storage units for Waterville, Maine. www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com. Affordable & Secure!

Always Sunny Storage provides affordable, secure, & fully climate-controlled self-storage for customers coming between Waterville and Augusta. They also provide Boat & RV storage.”
— Always Sunny Storage Management
WINSLOW, ME, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Sunny Storage of Winslow was voted in March '22 the Top Self Storage facility for greater Waterville according to a Readers' Choice vote by the readers of the Morning Sentinel. Always Sunny consistently ranks strongly on its online reviews with customers appreciating the convenience and security of the facility, as well as the attentive customer service that they receive.

Always Sunny Storage will soon be offering another 40 large (10'x20') new storage units this fall (launching October, 2022). The facility disrupted the local self-storage market by being the first and only facility to offer climate-controlled storage units in Waterville, Maine when it opened in the Fall. By employing HVAC systems and robust security systems, Always Sunny Storage brought a high-quality offering not previously available to homeowners and small business owners anywhere near greater Waterville. Always Sunny Storage's self-storage units are within easy driving distance for residents of Augusta, Fairfield, Skowhegan, Belgrade, and other surrounding towns.

Always Sunny Storage founders noted, “We are very excited to offer these additional storage units at a time when storage units in Waterville Maine still seem to be badly needed. This current installment will be conventional storage and will therefore allow lower costs for operation and rent. As always, all of our storage unit tenants benefit from excellent security with various 24/7 cameras and a secure gate."

Always Sunny is also offering a special promotional offer at this time. Customers that mention this article and reserve a storage unit online (through the end of September, '22) will receive a free month of storage!

The large unit can serve a typical 3-bedroom apartment or an average small business. Always Sunny Storage highly prioritizes the security of its facility with 24/7 video surveillance, customized keycode entry for the facility’s gate, strong lighting, and on-site managerial help. If you're asking yourself, "Where is a good storage locker near me ?" Look no further than Always Sunny Storage in Winslow!

Always Sunny Storage offers Storage Units Waterville Maine and also outdoor parking (boats, RVs, trucks, cars).

Always Sunny Storage is located at 69 Chaffee Brook Rd, Winslow, ME 04901 – right next to the intersection of Carter Memorial Drive and Route 201 (Augusta Rd). The facility is now open for business, and customers can reserve their space easily by visiting https://www.AlwaysSunnyStorage.com/. Signing up and moving in all can be done in a completely contact-free manner. For any questions, email info@alwayssunnystorage.com or call/text (207) 640-2221.

Always Sunny Management
Always Sunny Storage
+1 207-640-2221
info@alwayssunnystorage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Always Sunny Storage

You just read:

Always Sunny Storage Voted Top Self-Storage of Waterville, Maine & Opens More Storage Units in October

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.