Berks County: MetEd Work Scheduled in Reading

County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: River Road Between: Miltimore Street and West Spring Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: NOT Road Work Related Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed utility work. Also, access between River Road and Eckert Street will be restricted. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/8/21 Est completion date: 5/8/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 01:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Franklin Street Between: Front Street and 9th Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/12/21 Est completion date: 5/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Business Route 422/Washington Street Between: N. 6th Street and Poplar Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/13/21 Est completion date: 5/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

