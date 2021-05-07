Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Sponsors Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity Golf Outing

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is a proud sponsor of this event. Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is sponsoring the 11th Annual “Build a House...Build a Dream” GOLF OUTING presented by Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their continued spirit of giving back to the community, Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is sponsoring the 11th Annual “Build a House...Build a Dream” Golf Outing presented by Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:30AM at the Scotland Run Golf Club in Williamstown, NJ. Entry to the event will include 18 holes of golf, souvenir bag, lunch with one drink ticket, driving range access and tickets to the dinner and awards ceremony.

Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity’s annual golf outing is one of the organization’s major fundraising events. It has been a huge success over the past ten years and has raised over $500,000 to date to help Habitat for Humanity carry on its mission to provide stable and affordable housing throughout Gloucester County.

Don’t miss out on this great day of fun to show your support for Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity’s mission and help to better our community. For more information you can go to https://gc-habitat.org/golf-outing/.

About Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and owner Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.southjerseyteam.com.

