Nancy Kowalik Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Receives 2021 Communitas Award

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Kowalik Founder and Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Receives 2021 Communitas Award, for Excellence In Community Service: Leadership in Individual Community Service. Kowalik was nominated by Acenda Integrated Health, for her continued efforts to further Acenda’s mission to enhance the lives of children, families and communities they serve in Southern New Jersey. Over the last 3 years Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group has donated over $80,000 to Acenda Integrated Health. Kowalik has been giving to the organization for over 20 years, when it was called Robins’ Nest Inc.

Communitas Awards recognizes exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources, and those that are changing how they do business to benefit their communities. Their judges found that Kowalik clearly exhibits the spirit of communitas, a Latin word that means people coming together for the good of a community. Communitas winners are recognized for specific programs involving volunteerism, philanthropy, and ethical, sustainable business practices. Some businesses, organizations and individuals are also recognized as Leadership winners because of their excellence in multiple programs.

Communitas nominees are evaluated based on the extent and effectiveness of their program. The size and potential scope of the nominee is also taken into consideration. Winners range from a one-person design firm donating $35,000 in services to help improve the diets of inner-city students…to an online retailer enlisting help from vendor-partners to design and create teddy bears that have helped cheer-up 20,000 recovery room patients at a Children’s Hospital… to a Fortune 500 business that sponsors community workdays for all its employees. Winners are located throughout the world and include such recognizable companies as MasterCard, Honeywell, Dow Chemical, Toyota and Vonage.

Communitas Awards was started in 2010 as an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com), a several-thousand-member group that honors creative achievement and fosters partnerships with charities and community organizations. As part of its mission, AMCP gives grants to community organizations and underwrites a large portion of Communitas expenses.

About Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and owner Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.southjerseyteam.com.