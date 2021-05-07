Free Vaccination Outreach
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County responds to call to provide free vaccinations.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 7th the Florida Division of Emergency Management will be providing a Mobile Vaccination Site at the Salvation Army’s Family Store, located on 655 Military Trail, West Palm Beach, from 11 am to 6 pm. Individuals 18 years of age or above are encouraged to come and receive the one-time Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Free Vaccinations will also be offered on Saturday, May 8th at the Salvation Army’s Family Store in Lake Worth, located on 4051 Kirk Road, Lake Worth. While no appointment is necessary individuals are asked to bring proper identification.
According to the Palm Beach Post’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, less than 33% of the people of Palm Beach County are fully vaccinated. “We at The Salvation Army are grateful for this opportunity to host the Mobile Vaccination Bus at our Family Store location,” said Major Leisa Hall, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. “This will be our first Mobile Vaccine Event and we are privileged to serve our community by granting greater access to the COVID-19 ongoing vaccination efforts.”
Ample parking space will be provided at the Salvation Army Family Stores. For more information on future Mobile Vaccination Sites at a Salvation Army location, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530. Future dates and Mobile Vaccination locations can also be viewed on The Salvation Army’s website www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.
Frank Marangos
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County
+1 561-686-3530
email us here