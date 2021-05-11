Seeing is Succeeding! Intubation on the First Attempt
Why a respected EMS Director and Past President of NAEMSP adopted the Vie ScopeOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adroit Surgical LLC announced Dr. David K. Tan, a respected EMS Director and leader within Emergency Medicine has adopted the Vie Scope into his service. After struggling to improve their intubation first pass success rates using direct and video laryngoscopy, his EMS Service discovered the ideal new device to increase their first pass intubation success – the Vie Scope.
Dr. Tan describes the Vie Scope in a video alongside paramedic Kelly Holman, who has used it to save her patients. Holman trained three days prior to her first use of the Vie Scope to intubate a severely ill difficult airway patient with ‘no chin’ and ‘coffee ground emesis’ who required CPR. Holman chose the Vie Scope to successfully secure the airway on the first attempt. She shares how she can now intubate every patient on the first attempt using it.
Dr. Tan recounts his evaluation of the device, and training of his team with the Vie Scope prior to deployment. “The gold standard is endotracheal intubation” said Dr. Tan and the Vie Scope allows his team to achieve this goal easily and with minimal training.
“The Vie Scope was created to make airway management simpler for everyone in any situation. Unlike video laryngoscopy, the Vie Scope offers a cost-effective alternative with greater than 90% first pass success rates even by novice users." said Dr. Vasan, CEO of Adroit Surgical.
About Adroit Surgical, LLC
Adroit Surgical, LLC developed the patented Vie Scope to help all users obtain a definitive secure airway using an endotracheal tube (ETT) as opposed to temporizing measures such as LMAs. The Vie Scope acts as a bougie introducer, a technique which has been shown to increase first pass success. The Vie Scope is changing the current standard of care for difficult airway patients, making intubations faster, easier, safer, for all healthcare providers.
