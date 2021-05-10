Attorney Christopher H. Suh Joins The Wagner Law Group
The outstanding breadth and depth of Chris's experience will be an enormous asset to our firm's growing trusts and estates practice. We are delighted that he is joining us. Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country's top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Christopher H. Suh has joined its Boston, MA office as a Partner.
Christopher H. Suh has more than two decades of experience, specializing in sophisticated trusts and estate planning, transfer tax issues, estate administration, prenuptial agreements, business succession planning for individuals and closely-held businesses, charitable giving, trust reformations, asset protection, guardianships and conservatorships, as well as probate litigation. His practice focuses on designing and drafting estate plans using strategies focused on minimizing estate taxes, drafting instruments such as irrevocable life insurance trusts, grantor retained annuity trusts, qualified personal residence trusts and generation-skipping transfer trusts, and preparing and filing gift and estate tax returns. Known for taking the time to educate his clients, Mr. Suh distills complex legal and tax concepts into plain English for their benefit.
Mr. Suh was awarded the Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designation by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils (NAEPC). Beginning in July 2021, he will be serving as President of the Greater Boston Fiduciary American Inn of Court. Mr. Suh is also active in various networking and professional groups such as the Boston Estate Planning Council, USA 500 and BNI. He is frequently appointed by the Probate & Family Court to serve as a fiduciary and guardian ad litem in various probate matters. Mr. Suh has lectured for and has co-authored a number of chapters in books published by Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE).
Prior to coming to The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Suh spent 15 years as a partner in the estate planning department of a leading Boston law firm.
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 38 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
