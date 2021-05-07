FREE ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM CLOSES DIGITAL SKILLS GAP
Accredited Training Now Available for Working LondonersLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK Brandmovers today announced the launch of Dagile, an on demand learning platform designed to strengthen career prospects for working Londoners. Dagile is a joint collaboration between London South Bank University, Ravensbourne University London, OCN London and Brandmovers, part-funded by the European Social Fund, that provides digital skills training and aims to support overall business growth through investment in workforce professional development.
Learners will benefit from formally recognised qualifications in a range of skills to fill digital and leadership gaps within organizations that London employers covet and desire. Courses are delivered by London South Bank University and Ravensbourne University London academics, with students able to elect from among four learning pathways:
● Digital Marketing
● Leadership & Management
● IT & Digital Skills
● Creative Digital
A report published by Reuters on 16th November 2020 found that Britain will face a growing skills shortage over the next decade if it does not start retraining and reskilling workers for the shift to a digital-based economy. “The shift to remote working has brought into sharp focus a critical digital skills gap in London”, says Professor Thomas Empson, LSBU.
“From remote working to online collaborations and the excess of data and digital communication on multiple channels – our working lives are drastically different to how they were a year ago, and blended working is most likely here to stay. However, not all staff are being upskilled to respond to this change.”
Learning materials, lessons and assessments are fully delivered online and with tutor access for guidance, support and feedback. There is no cost to participate in the programme however eligibility is limited to employed, including self-employed, individuals that live or work in London and allows them to:
Study flexibly, at their own pace 24/7 to combine work, study and caring responsibilities
Gain OCN accredited qualifications, designed to support workplace progression
Invest in their continued professional development at no cost
To learn more about Dagile visit https://dagile.uk/ and to apply for a course visit https://dagile.uk/enrol
For further information contact:
Sandra Turner
DAGILE Senior Project Manager
info@dagile.uk
07976644335
Notes to editor
European Social Fund
The project is receiving up to £944,658 of funding from the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England. The Department for Work and Pensions(and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for the England European Social Fund programme. Established by the European Union, the European Social Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support skills development, employment and job creation, social inclusion and local community regenerations.
For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding
Powered by Brandmovers https://www.brandmovers.com/learning-management-system
Andrew Mitchell
Brandmovers
+1 678-525-7003
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn