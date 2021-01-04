Loyalty Tech Leader, Brandmovers, Inc., Acquires Consulting & Design Agency, Animate Growth Partners
Help loyalty program owners increase ROI and sustain growth from Direct Sales, Dealers/Channels, and Customers through design and strategic services.ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA. Brandmovers, Inc. , the Atlanta-headquartered global leader in technology for B2B and B2C loyalty programs, has acquired Animate Growth Partners, LLC out of St. Louis, adding deep consulting and program design expertise to their growing list of service offerings.
Andy Mitchell, CEO of Brandmovers said, “in using our evolving platform technologies, our customers are increasingly looking to Brandmovers for design support and recommendations to help maximize their program results. Our acquisition of AGP is a continuation of a relationship that began years ago as a strategic alliance.”
Animate Growth Partners was founded by Chris Galloway in 2017 as a consulting and design agency focused on helping incentive and loyalty program owners get more from their investment and sustain better relationships with their program audiences. AGP focused primarily on serving Mid-Market companies in the US and supported companies like Brandmovers as back-office resources as well.
“AGP joining forces with Brandmovers is an ideal scenario for customers and partners who are looking to grow their programs and their businesses. It makes our design services available to a much larger audience as well,” said Chris. “We are supporting Brandmovers’ clients with strategic design for platform solutions, and also providing program consulting as a stand-alone service as well.”
Brandmovers seeks to dramatically impact the Incentives and Loyalty landscape globally by bringing together the best of two totally different worlds – standardized SaaS technology and comprehensive custom development. The result is a multi-tenant platform solution that is cutting-edge, integrated, and can be fully configured to individual client needs without the traditional custom-development price tag. With a more efficient tech build, and a much larger engagement "toolkit", program success requires an intense focus on strategy and client-tailored KPI. We follow a human-centered design process that is proven to generate stronger program results and engender long-term relationships with the people who drive your business.
With the acquisition of AGP, Brandmovers will be able to provide the full spectrum of client support: a scalable tool for clients who want to self-manage their platform, as well as a fully-managed solution for those who are looking for guidance and turnkey support.
About Brandmovers
Brandmovers is the global leader in digital promotions and loyalty , redefining engagement marketing to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Europe and Asia, Brandmovers brings a global perspective and a proven ability to execute promotions and loyalty programs at home and abroad. Brandmovers leverages a unique combination of strategy, creative, and technology to effectively reach, acquire, engage and retain loyal customers for clients such as Nestlé, Mastercard and Widia.
About Animate Growth Partners
Animate Growth Partners is a marketing program strategy and design agency based in St. Louis, Missouri. We improve the sustainable performance of marketing, sales, and employee-oriented programs by deepening brand connections.
A person’s effort toward a brand is directly related to their emotional connection to that organization. We help program owners and managers improve their results by facilitating people-centered design coupled with impactful ROI analytics. With no requirements to engage us in the execution of the program itself, there is literally no risk in working with AGP … but the upside can be huge.
We call it “Design as a Service”, which has never before been offered to this degree in the industry.
