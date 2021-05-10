Hallmark Health Care Solutions Banks on Future Growth with Multiple High-Profile Hires
Following a year of record growth, Hallmark Healthcare Solutions Inc. (“Hallmark”) announces the addition of four new high-level team members.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These new hires will help Hallmark to deftly navigate the challenges of rapid growth while continuing to maintain an undiluted focus on customer experience. In just a few years, Hallmark has grown from a humble startup to a leader in the healthcare technology sector, with users of its principal products – Einstein II workforce management and Heisenberg II physician compensation solutions – in over 900 health care facilities and 500 medical centers across all 50 states. Last year alone, Hallmark revenues grew over 100%, and the organization successfully closed on a Growth Equity Investment from Enhanced Healthcare Partners.
First, an Advisory Team of three healthcare industry titans will bring over seven decades of combined industry expertise and experience to Hallmark. The Advisory Team will consult on product development and operational strategy with the aim of driving future growth and cementing the competitive advantage of Hallmark’s core technology service offerings.
• Chris Cotteleer is known for increasing profitability by driving competitive advantage and controlling expenses without compromising the integrity of services. As Chief Information Officer for a multi-billion dollar, PE-backed healthcare service firm, Chris helped to triple the firm’s revenue while improving the quality of care for over eight million patients annually.
• Alan McIver has been a healthcare staffing executive for over 30 years, most recently serving as VP, Group President, and CEO for companies like CHG Healthcare, CareerStaff Unlimited, and Supplemental Healthcare. He brings to Hallmark his experience as a staffing system developer, staffing system user, recruiting and sales leader, and MSP/VMS agency user.
• Marc Fucci is a performance-oriented leader with 21+ years of experience in the healthcare industry. Marc’s unique and broad-based background in healthcare staffing, community-based care management & coordination, medical clinic management, correctional healthcare, home health, Medicaid managed care, and corporate wellness gives him a uniquely flexible set of skills and understanding of today’s rapidly changing marketplace.
Second, Hallmark is formalizing its marketing team with a new Director of Marketing to manage and oversee all aspects of content development, including digital marketing, performance analytics, and brand oversight.
• Susan Woodard brings more than 20 years of experience in effectively managing cross-functional teams, identifying market and product opportunities, and building go-to-market strategies at companies including EB Medicine, Panacea Healthcare Solutions, AHC Media, FDANews, and Atlantic Information Services.
Altogether, these strategic hires will play an integral role in growing the company’s footprint in hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. “We invest heavily in our technology and our people in order to deliver premium solutions and services to our clients,” says Isaac Ullatil, CEO of Hallmark. “These new hires on both the advisory and marketing fronts have an incredible combination of business acumen and health care industry experience that will enable the company to better serve the needs of customers to improve workforce management and utilization in the healthcare sector.”
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions is a global healthcare solution and information technology firm with offices located in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and India. Hallmark offers a unique approach inclusive of both strategy and technology to achieve the desired outcome. The technology component positions organizations to use real-time data for improved decision-making with regard to leveraging human capital. Over the years, Hallmark has helped organizations optimize and save millions in labor expenses, improve their efficiency and achieve fiscal responsibility through best-in-class software and strategic workforce solutions. For more information, visit Hallmark Health Care.
