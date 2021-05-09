Inkron to Join the LaSAR Alliance
Inkron joins the founders of LaSAR: STMicroelectronics, Osram, Applied Materials, Dispelix, MegaOne
The LaSAR Alliance was established to create an ecosystem of companies to enable the design and manufacture of Augmented Reality (AR) wearable devices.HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkron, a Nagase Group Company, manufacturer of high and low refractive index (RI) optically clear coating materials, joins the LaSAR Alliance.
The LaSAR Alliance (Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality) was established to create an ecosystem of like-minded companies and organizations to foster and encourage the development and promotion of technologies, components, devices, techniques, and solutions to enable the efficient design and manufacture of Augmented Reality (AR) wearable devices including smart glasses and head-mounted displays. The goal of LaSAR is to create a marketplace for ideas where members can exchange and share information, collaborate and partner to create, build and grow effective and compelling LBS (Laser Beam Scanning) based AR-solutions, share best practices and help to drive the market growth for augmented reality wearables in general.
Inkron looks forward to working with LaSAR’s founding members: STMicroElectronics, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Applied Materials, Mega1 and Dispelix as well as with the new members. Inkron’s portfolio of Nano Imprintable high index coatings combined with the high RI optical black designed to eliminate lens edge reflections offer a cutting -edge library of materials for up-coming projects.
“LaSAR welcomes Inkron Oy to the Alliance and looks forward to their contributions to driving the growth of Augmented Reality wearable devices through advances in the state-of-the-art in laser-beam scanning solutions,” said Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of the LaSAR Alliance and Director, Strategy Marketing at STMicroelectronics. “Inkron offers vital solutions for the AR glass manufacturing process, and we expect their participation to further fuel the technology and growth of this dynamic market.”
About Inkron
Inkron, a member of the Nagase Group, is a developer and manufacturer of high and low Refractive Index (RI) coating materials. These industry-leading optical coatings cover a record-breaking RI range between 1.1 and 2.0 in the VIS/NIR wavelength range. The high RI materials are optimized for the Nano Imprint Lithography (NIL) process. Targeted applications include DOE (Diffractive Optics Elements) such as Waveguides for XR devices, optical diffusers, LIDAR and other photonic applications. High refractive index materials are complemented by Inkron’s matching low refractive index materials with an RI range of 1.1-1.4. Typical applications of the low RI materials include anti-reflective coatings (visible and NIR range), waveguide claddings and adhesive layers. Additionally, a new high index optical black is released. The combination of a substrate matching refractive index and a high optical density of this optical black effectively removes the edge reflections of AR lenses and other optical devices.
For more information:
Jukka Perento, Inkron Oy (www.Inkron.com)
E-mail: Jukka.Perento@inkron.com Tel: +358 40 5910 419
Jukka Perento
Inkron Oy
+358 40 5910419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn