Inkron participates in EU-funded TINKER project, developing LIDAR, RADAR for ADAS
Inkron’s nano-imprintable optical materials are used in EU-project "TINKER" to develop RADAR and LIDAR devices for ADASESPOO, FINLAND, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkron, a Nagase Group Company, is the global leader of siloxane-based, optically-clear materials for Nano-Imprint Lithography (NIL). In the EU-Horizon2020 project TINKER, which kicked-off last month, Inkron has a central role: Inkron’s nano-imprintable optical materials with ultrahigh and low refractive indices are critical for the core applications of this project. TINKER targets high-performance RADAR and LIDAR systems, essential for both advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles. Bottlenecks of the current technology are size, weight and power consumption. In TINKER these shortcomings will be addressed by developing a new class of sensors through further miniaturization, improved functionality and increased efficiency.
TINKER is an EU-H2020-funded 3-year project with a total budget of over 10 million Euro. The 15 project partners are well-established companies (Bosch, Besi, Marelli, EVG, Infineon, Notion etc.) and research institutes (Profactor, CEA-Leti, etc.). These partners are committed to developing a new pathway towards improved RADAR and LIDAR sensor-package fabrication, which is reliable, accurate, functional, and cost- and a resource-efficient.
In TINKER, Inkron’s task is to develop and optimize ultrahigh refractive index materials for the nano-imprinted sensor components. These components are critical elements in the devices to be made. With the recently installed EVG 7200 NIL-instrument Inkron can now do nanoimprinted diffractive optics components ‘in house’, thus significantly speeding up the development cycles.
“We are excited to participate in this high-profile project and look forward to closely collaborating in this highly qualified consortium and to take the project successfully to its final target.”: stated Jukka Perento, Inkron’s VP Operations.
About TINKER
The TINKER consortium consists of 10 leading industrial companies, 3 research institutes, one consultancy company and a service partner, all major players in the field of semiconductor and microelectronic manufacturing, material and process development and industrial fields closely linked to Additive Manufacturing. An External Advisory Board, consisting of experts from the microelectronics and automotive sectors will support the activities in TINKER. This project aims to equally exploit the results via a Business Interest Group. Acting as an external body to the project, it comprises companies and network organizations. Preliminary board members are the European Photonics Industry Consortium, the Organic and Printed Electronics Association and Virtual Vehicle Research GmbH.
TINKER is funded through the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under Grant Agreement nº 958472 with an overall budget of € 10,241,526.25. It is coordinated by Dr. Leo Schranzhofer (PROFACTOR GmbH). The project website is under preparation.
Additional information can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter@project-TINKER.eu.
About Inkron
Inkron, a member of the Nagase Group, develops and manufactures high and low Refractive Index (RI) coating materials. These industry-leading optical coatings cover a record-breaking RI range between 1.1 and 2.0 in the VIS/NIR wavelength range. The high RI materials are optimized for Nano Imprint Lithography (NIL). Targeted applications include DOE (Diffractive Optics Elements) such as the waveguides used in XR devices, optical diffusers, LIDAR and other photonic applications. High refractive index materials are complemented by Inkron’s matching low refractive index materials with an RI range of 1.1-1.4. Typical applications of the low RI materials include anti-reflective coatings (VIS/NIR range), waveguide claddings and adhesive layers. The in-house synthesized resins and formulations are optically clear, thermally stable, and commercially ready for demanding applications. Other products offered by Inkron include thermally conductive adhesives, encapsulant materials and a full range of printable inks.
