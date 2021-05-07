Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
1st 10 Parents to Join Club See The World for Good Earn $2500 for Soccer Trip

Parents participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel for their kids #seetheworldforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerFamiliesTravel.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makeanimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Parents participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel for their kids #seetheworldforgood #creativegigsforkids #positivevalues www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring made by the first 10 parents with exclusive $2500 for 2023 Women Soccer Trip to Follow Team USA.

Our exclusive $2500 soccer reward is reserved for passionate families who love to experience the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand with their kids!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

“To celebrate the launch of our travel club Kids See The Worlds for Good; we’re rewarding the 1st 10 parents that successfully make a referral in 2021 with an additional $2500 for Women’s World Cup Trips.”

The exclusive reward is reserved for families passionate about soccer.

How 1st 10 Parents Earn Exclusive $2500 Soccer Trip Reward?

Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff. Once Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee; parents earn $2500 toward flights, hotel, or tours to 2023 Women Soccer (in Australia or New Zealand).

Referral must be made before end of 2021 (reward just for first 10 parents who successfully participate).

Carlos Cymerman adds, "We look forward to rewarding family kid soccer trips."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'See The World for Good,' a Rewarding Adventure Travel Club for Kids. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to generate proceeds for a meaningful girls mentoring program; and earn $2500 toward a kid's trip. Kids in the club are invited to participate in fun creative writing gig; and earn money toward their trip. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

