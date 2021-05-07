Author of Children’s Religious Books Deanna Dorr Siler to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bible is “the greatest story ever told,” but most eight-year-olds have difficulty reading it. Religious books for children help kids engage with the stories of The Bible in a way they can understand them.

Deanna Dorr Siler is an author religious books for children. Her first book It’s a Mystery helps children understand the life of Christ.

“It was a mystery when it happened, but if you look closely, it was as plain as the nose on our faces,” says Deanna. “God wants us to solve the mystery. By going through the 20 Mysteries of the Rosary, even young children can solve the mystery that is Jesus Christ.”

Deanna was born and raised in a strict Irish Catholic farm family. She and her husband Bill were married for over 60 years, with five children. Sadly, Deanna’s two eldest sons died as teenagers: her first son Kurt succumbed to Reye's Syndrome; her second son Craig was killed in an automobile accident just three years later.

“There's a major difference between standing next to the hospital bed watching your child die and getting the horrible phone call all parents dread,” says Deanna. “You can't do that and survive unless you have God within you from the time you were born. And He has been with me every step of the way.”

“When we lost the boys, I began to realize the presence of God in my life. I’ve come to understand that God will never ask you to do anything you can't do. It may seem impossible to you at the time, but he will always give you the ability and the grace to do it. And certainly in my life, I have seen that many, many times, and that’s what inspired me to write this little book for children.”

A retired teacher, Deanna spent 30 years in education. One day, a colleague had been struggling to teach the 20 Mysteries of the Rosary to her young students in a way they could engage with it.

“Teaching is a work of heart,” recalls Deanna. “What is the first thing that you say to your child when you get home? ‘What did you learn in school today?’ These children could say they learned about Jesus, how he was born and died and rose again and ascended into heaven. I gave her a teaching packet with appropriate questions to ask the little ones so that they could become engaged in the conversation. I gave a presentation on the material and all the teachers said, ‘Deanna, you really need to publish this.”

Deanna is preparing to publish a sequel due next spring entitled It’s a Journey about the Crucifixion.

“God knows everything,” says Deanna. “He knew that Kurt and Craig were not going to live long enough to be adults. As we grow older and re-examine some of these mysteries, they begin to more sense. That's what the life of Christ is all about. No matter what you suffer there will be a happy ending so long as you accept it and offer it up to God. That is the example of Christ, the answer to the mystery: What if God was one of us?”

Close Up Radio will feature Deanna Dorr Siler in an interview with Jim Masters on May 10th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

It’s a Journey is available on Amazon