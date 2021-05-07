Shaftsbury/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301206

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva/Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 6, 2021 at 2057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Robin King

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 6, 2021 at approximately 2057 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Tinkham Road and Eleanor Way in the Town of Shaftsbury for a report of a single vehicle collision. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robin King (40) of Shaftsbury, VT. While speaking with King, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. King was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. King was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/21 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.