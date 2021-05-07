Shaftsbury/DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301206
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva/Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 6, 2021 at 2057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Robin King
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 6, 2021 at approximately 2057 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Tinkham Road and Eleanor Way in the Town of Shaftsbury for a report of a single vehicle collision. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robin King (40) of Shaftsbury, VT. While speaking with King, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. King was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. King was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421