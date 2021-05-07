Watson Buys CTO announces plans to release update on the latest investment property marketplace 2 months early
Denver-based real estate company, Watson Buys, continues to make improvements on the latest investment property marketplace focused on Denver and Colorado.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Buys CTO announces plans to release update on the latest investment property marketplace 2 months early.
- Watson Buys mission is to make selling a house simple and easy
- Watson Buys has moved into a niche space that helps small to medium-sized wholesale businesses across the country sell their deals more easily
- Watson Buys vision is to provide a simple and easy place for investors to buy investment property directly from the wholesaler.
- Watson Buys secured private funding 6 months ago that enable them to product test the investment property marketplace live.
- While the original investment property platform is basic in regards to technology the soon-to-be-released version will be a huge leap forward.
- Watson Buys will be a place for investors to go and be the best place to buy rental properties in Denver and all of Colorado.
Watson Buys announced today that it will be releasing the newest version of its investment property marketplace 2 months ahead of schedule. The investment property business based in Denver, Colorado is excited to be ahead of schedule and is another step towards being the best place to buy rental property in Denver. This means we can have more Denver investment properties for sale than previously.
“If you want to buy investment properties and off-market rental properties in Denver this is the place for buyers to make direct contact with small to medium-sized wholesalers across the country. Until now it has been very difficult to access all the currently available properties that are being sold by the smaller businesses. However, they make up the lion's share of investment property deals that are currently available. We are the place for these deals to be found”, said Shaun – CTO of Watson Buys and WatsonBuys.com.
While sellers and buyers may not see many changes on the front end of the off-market market there have been some updates on the backend that we are extremely happy with.
Many questions we have fielded by our investors have been around security however while we take all threats seriously, we are not a database per se. We do not store the information of either the buyer or seller. This platform is purely somewhere for wholesalers to post a snippet of their latest deal for sale a which then allows investors to find and contact them easily and directly.
This community will be inclusive of investors of all levels. We hope those with experience will help others who are asking how to buy their first investment property.
Watson Buys business plan is to capture a percentage of the growing demand for an easy and simple way to sell a house quickly. The market that could be available is in excess of 1.6 trillion dollars and currently, only about 1% of that is currently captured.
Watson Buys combines a vision of diversity, equality and equity, empathy innovation, respect, and technology, to build a better experience for all of the clients and people they associate with and serve.
