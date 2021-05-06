Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of May 3

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget and Senate Bill 585, legislation that seeks to create provisions relating to funding allocations for institutions of higher education. Her proposal was heard in the Missouri Senate Education Committee this week.

 

Eslinger-Podcast-050521  (2:37)  Q: our great state.

  1. Senator Eslinger says lawmakers are ready to send Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget to the executive branch. Eslinger-1-050521  (:29)
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 585 is legislation that seeks to create provisions relating to funding allocations for institutions of higher education. Eslinger-2-050521  (:32)  Q: earnings-weighted performance measures.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says she would like to see colleges funded based on earnings data. Eslinger-3-050521 (:21)  Q: a successful career.
  4. Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 585 likely won’t see floor action this session. Eslinger-4-050521  (:28)  Q: through next year.

