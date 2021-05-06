Traffic Hazard/Middlesex Barracks
CASE#: 21A301683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: East Montpelier
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/6/2021 at 1358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of U.S Route 2 and VT Route 14 North, East Montpelier, Vermont
TRAFFIC HAZARD
OPERATOR: Devin Poland
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/6/2021, at 1358 hours the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of an overturned mobile home in the roadway at the intersection of U.S Route 2 and VT Rte. 14 North, in the town of East Montpelier. The operator of the truck pulling the home, Poland, stated the mobile home toppled over while was turning west onto U.S Route 2. The State of Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles assisted with the investigation. Members of the East Montpelier Fire Department assisted with traffic control until incident clean up. The roadway was reopened at approximately 1546 hours.
