Traffic Hazard/Middlesex Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: East Montpelier

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/6/2021 at 1358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of U.S Route 2 and VT Route 14 North, East Montpelier, Vermont

TRAFFIC HAZARD

OPERATOR: Devin Poland

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/6/2021, at 1358 hours the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of an overturned mobile home in the roadway at the intersection of U.S Route 2 and VT Rte. 14 North, in the town of East Montpelier. The operator of the truck pulling the home, Poland, stated the mobile home toppled over while was turning west onto U.S Route 2. The State of Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles assisted with the investigation. Members of the East Montpelier Fire Department assisted with traffic control until incident clean up. The roadway was reopened at approximately 1546 hours.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov