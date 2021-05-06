Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts Q1 2021 Awards Banquet
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continued its tradition of recognizing employee achievement, this time in the Q1 Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Awards Ceremony.
Hosted by Sales Manager Chelsea Anne Villareal along with CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, the event honored the Top 20 producers of Q1 2021 as well as associates that went above and beyond to uphold the company mission of serving clients, fellow associates, and the community.
Beginning with red carpet style arrivals, the high energy event was livestreamed via YouTube, showcasing the Top 20 Q1 2021 winners including Sunny Wong who took home the first-place award for the highest sales volume of the first quarter. Sunny closed $7,604,000 in deals in the first 90 days of the year and was recognized along with 19 other Top Producers whose sales volumes ranged from $6M+ to $2M+ closed in Q1 of 2021.
Referencing YHSGR Agents’ ability to thrive throughout the pandemic, one attendee reflected on the company’s commitment to investing in winning systems, commenting, “This past year has been very difficult and very challenging for a lot of people and the systems that we have here at Your Home Sold Guaranteed is making all of this possible.”
In addition to recognizing sales achievements, the ceremony also honored Core Values awards recipients Chelsea Anne Villareal, Michelle Leonardi, Edward Kosasih, and Kristi Ramirez-Knowles for their exceptional dedication to the company mission and core values.
“We are extremely proud of this first quarter winners.” Said CEO Kusuma. “At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we attract the best of the best and these individuals help exemplify that.”
As the night went on, team members in attendance all took a moment to share memories about their experience at YHSGR, with one of their newest team members exclaiming, “I just joined the company in the past 3 months and the training here is unbelievable!”
Excerpts from the First Quarter Q1 2021 Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Awards Banquet:
“Thank you, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Rudy and all the team members for making this award possible. This is really the best place to work, buy and sell real estate in California. The training here at the company is incredible, we have training every day, and the culture of everyone willing to share their expertise with everyone in the company is unbelievable, I joined the company since January 2021 and I am able to earned this award because of the knowledge I learned from the company training every day…” – Jason Tan, Top Producing Real Estate Broker Associate in San Gabriel Valley.
“Thank you, I'm honored for this award. I joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at the end of last year and this would be my first full quarter with the company. I had no idea what kind of company I was joining buy liked what I saw and heard. I've had a real estate license for over 30 years and I feel like I finally found a home with this amazing company. The training is without compromise, I've relearned how to do this business! Who said you can't teach old dog new tricks! From the VIP Buyer presentation, VIP Seller Presentation, the Universal Call Back script, all the other systems, and the encouragement of Rudy and his management team and fellow agents, I feel like I'm on a winning team. We are on the cutting edge of the market and what is working and not working, literally on a minute by minute basis. Everything I have learned here makes sense and is the right way to do this business. I think the hardest part is unlearning what you already know. I'm proud to be part of this team with all the amazing agents that share everything they are doing so we can all be successful… “ – Jeff Pittman, Top Producing Real Estate Broker Associate in Newport Beach, Orange County, CA.
“Here, at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), we value relationships by expressing gratitude. That goes towards our client, partners and vendors. In this unique and crazy market, it takes a village to make a smooth transaction, and we believe in giving second mile services and providing extra and outstanding value to our clients. We are results driven and we will do whatever it takes to win our client’s trust and to constantly gain many 5 star reviews. Over 50% of our business is based on referrals and repeating clients, and that makes us super proud. We came 3rd in 2020 sales and it’ll be our goal to exceed that in 2021! Thank you Rudy, and the entire team at YHSGR for your continuous support!” - Team Ron and Esti, based in Woodland Hills, CA is proud and honored to be recognized and acknowledge as one of the top producers at your home sold guaranteed really, for the 1st quarter if 2021.
“First of all, I want to say l that I am very grateful to Your Home Sold Guaranteed for making this possible. I want to thank my husband and my kids for understanding my crazy schedule and above all my team or dedicated girls at my office. I know that this past year was very difficult for many people and there were a lot of losses everywhere. Some People lost their loved ones, some others lost their jobs and It has been very challenging for all of us. I am very blessed to be celebrating this award, I have to say that all of this is possible because of my friends and clients that have chosen me to help them with the American dream. Thank you for all your trust in me Yes it is the American Dream, because we don’t need to buy homes. We can just rent a place, but we humans do it because we want to create a better life for our family. We do it because we need a sense of belonging and a sense of community. I am a living proof of the American dream, I am proof that if we want to have a better life, that it is possible if you set your mind to it and work hard and take care of people. So please take care of yourself, take care of each other. Remember, when you help people get what they want in returns you will get what you want. One of our core values here at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is second mile service and we embrace it every day and we want our clients to experience it and I think they do that's the reason we are here celebrating…” – Maricela Smith, Top Producing Real Estate Broker Associate in Anaheim, Orange County, CA.
Featured Success Story: Top Producing Real Estate Agent Trisha Cowan in Pasadena, CA
What does winning this award mean to me:
First and foremost, it’s an honor to be part of such an incredible group of inspiring real estate professionals. In order to understand my gratitude, I would have to highlight where I came from. For those of you who don’t know, I worked in hygiene on a rigorous schedule where I felt there was no more room to grow. When I took the leap to work with Your Home Sold Guaranteed, with these empowering leaders, I gave up everything I knew except for one thing: HOPE. I wanted more and I wanted better for myself; thus, I took the leap of faith and buckled down with my work ethic.
My start in this industry felt slow, compared to what I was hearing in our morning meetings, endless calls and showings to no avail. I was left frustrated with no offer. “Was this the right decision? Did I leave something stable and familiar as a mistake? For an illusion?” I knew I wasn’t going back to where I had been because I have seen what it can produce for me, so my only way through was forward. After seemingly countless MONTHS of showings and emails, I was finally able to submit an offer. I felt ecstatic, I was reminded of the fact that I left for the chance at a better life and that would not happen without a fight.
You build a wall brick by brick. The individual brick seems small and unassuming, but overtime, each brick laid upon one another is the sight of dedication and persistence, eventually a fortress can be achieved.
There is no doubt I have a lot to learn, but I see myself growing and learning continuously throughout this entire process from here and on forward. The desire to progress will not stop for me.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty brings forward something I don’t see any other coming close to. It hones you as an individual, not just an agent. The values are universal and cross applicable. As my mentors have empowered and inspired me, I seek to do the same for others. And, with authenticity and effort, genuine relationships are formed. Friendships and chosen family are made.
I hope to continue to grow with this company and make a significant impact.
