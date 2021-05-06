PennDOT to Replace Bridge on Route 934 (Bellegrove Road) in North Annville Township, Lebanon County; Work is part of two-bridge project

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 934 (Bellegrove Road) between Hill Church Road and Kauffman Road in North Annville Township, Lebanon County.

This project includes the replacement of an existing single span concrete arch culvert with a single span precast concrete box culvert. Work also includes minor roadway approach work, shoulder widening, a pipe replacement under Hill Church Road, guide rail replacement along Ono Road, and other miscellaneous construction.

A 105-day detour will begin Monday, May 10. A detour will be in place for cars using Harrison Drive (Route 4008) and Ono Road (Route 4007). A detour will be in place for trucks using Clear Spring Road and Route 422.

Lobar Site Development is the prime contractor on this $3,436,254, two-bridge contract. The replacement of the bridge carrying Route 22 over Beach Run between the southern leg of Route 343 and Fredericksburg Road in Bethel Township began in March.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018