I-76 East to Close Overnight This Weekend, I-76 East and West to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend and eastbound and westbound I-76 will be closed overnight next week for viaduct construction between Interstate 676 and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are:

Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed between I-676 and University Avenue for installation of raised pavement markings;

Monday, May 10, through Saturday, May 15, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 7:00 PM, then closed completely from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between I-676 and University avenue for installation of raised pavement markings, installation of conduit, and miscellaneous construction activities; and

Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 7:00 PM, then closed completely from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between University Avenue and I-676 for installation of conduit, and miscellaneous construction activities.

When eastbound I-76 is closed, through traffic will be detoured east on I-676 and south on Interstate 95 back to I-76. Eastbound I-76 local traffic will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the signing for local detours. Traffic normally using closed ramps within the work zones also will follow the signing for local detours.

When westbound I-76 is closed, through traffic will be detoured north on I-95, then west on I-676 to the ramp to I-76 west. Westbound I-76 local traffic will exit at University Avenue and follow the signing for local detours. Traffic normally using closed ramps within the work zones also will follow the signing for local detours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

