U.S. 1 Periodic Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA - Periodic northbound and southbound lane closures will be in place on U.S. 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and Route 413 in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Periodic lane restrictions also may be in place on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for related road construction on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way in Bensalem Township.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of roadway, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit — under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $110.8 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Sections RC1 and RC2 are two of the three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

