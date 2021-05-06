Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,796 in the last 365 days.

Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Slide Repair Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Edgeworth Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 10 weather permitting.

Slide repair work in three locations will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning on Little Sewickley Creek Road between Sevin Road and Beaver Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to through traffic continuously through December 2021. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

  • Follow Little Sewickley Creek Road northbound

  • Little Sewickley Creek Road becomes Fern Hollow Road

  • Continue straight onto Camp Meeting Road

  • Turn left onto Rochester Road

  • Rochester Road becomes Big Sewickley Creek Road

  • Turn left onto Camp Meeting Road Extension

  • Turn left onto Beaver Street

  • Follow Beaver Street back to Little Sewickley Creek Road

  • End detour

South of the Closure

Carmen Paliotta Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $1.35 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Slide Repair Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.