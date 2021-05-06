Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Slide Repair Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Edgeworth Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 10 weather permitting.

Slide repair work in three locations will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning on Little Sewickley Creek Road between Sevin Road and Beaver Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to through traffic continuously through December 2021. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

Follow Little Sewickley Creek Road northbound

Little Sewickley Creek Road becomes Fern Hollow Road

Continue straight onto Camp Meeting Road

Turn left onto Rochester Road

Rochester Road becomes Big Sewickley Creek Road

Turn left onto Camp Meeting Road Extension

Turn left onto Beaver Street

Follow Beaver Street back to Little Sewickley Creek Road

End detour

South of the Closure

Carmen Paliotta Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $1.35 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

