Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Small Business Month 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2021, as “Small Business Month” in the State of California.
Last week, Governor Newsom signed legislation providing small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic a $6.2 billion tax cut over the next six years, an important component of California’s economic recovery strategy.
The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
