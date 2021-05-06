Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Small Business Month 2021

Published: May 06, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 2021, as “Small Business Month” in the State of California.

Last week, Governor Newsom signed legislation providing small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic a $6.2 billion tax cut over the next six years, an important component of California’s economic recovery strategy.

The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:

###