PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP (PMG), PUBLISHER OF GRAZIA USA, ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF GRAZIA GAZETTE

The Grazia Gazette is an innovative new ‘green friendly’ and 100% carbon neutral publication that is the first to bring the world of luxury to the Hamptons.

Up to six issues to be published over the summer with the brand hosting exclusive and intimate dinners with brand partners at the hot spot destination, The Surf Lodge, in Montauk.

“We admire how Grazia USA is establishing itself as an innovative leader in the luxury fashion space, and love that they continuously support women who are making positive changes in the world,” said Jayma Cardoso, the owner and managing partner of The Surf Lodge.