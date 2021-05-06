PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP (PMG), PUBLISHER OF GRAZIA USA, ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF GRAZIA GAZETTE
The Grazia Gazette is an innovative new ‘green friendly’ and 100% carbon neutral publication that is the first to bring the world of luxury to the Hamptons.
Up to six issues to be published over the summer with the brand hosting exclusive and intimate dinners with brand partners at the hot spot destination, The Surf Lodge, in Montauk.
“We admire how Grazia USA is establishing itself as an innovative leader in the luxury fashion space, and love that they continuously support women who are making positive changes in the world,” said Jayma Cardoso, the owner and managing partner of The Surf Lodge.
BRINGING THE WORLD OF LUXURY FASHION & BEAUTY TO AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND OF THE RICH & FAMOUS — THE HAMPTONS
The 48-page Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition will reach more than five hundred thousand unique readers throughout the most prominent high-traffic areas in The Hamptons — from Southampton to Montauk — and direct to targeted homes commencing May 28. Including its digital audience, the Grazia Gazette franchise will reach more than three million users.
A total of six issues will print between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
“Our product is unlike anything available,” said Mr. Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of Pantheon Media Group and Grazia USA, which is under license from Mondadori Group.
“Inside you’ll find exclusive celebrity interviews, fashion and trend updates, beauty tips, as well as summer lifestyle, wellness, travel, and culture news from our seasoned writers and expert contributors in New York, Italy, London and Sydney.”
Brendan Monaghan, PMG’s Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Brands Officer, added: “This is a publication specifically dedicated to those who live in the Hamptons but still want to be dazzled with Grazia’s international renown, leveraging our authoritative content and incomparable identity. I have no doubt that the Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition will also be making a splash around America at other marquee locations and events in the months to come.”
Grazia USA has seen unprecedented growth since the launch in October 2020 with Kim Kardashian on the cover, adding 8 million new users in 2021 alone. Graziamagazine.com boasts 9 million users and 11 million page views to date this year, compared to 683,000 and 852,000 last year, respectively. Growth is projected to increase by 50% by the start of the summer season, with almost 50 percent of the digital audience at the coveted demographic aged 18-34.
Sales efforts for the Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition will be led by Jillian Maxwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Betsy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, and Aimee Marett, Vice-President of Consumer Brands and Partnerships.
An events calendar aligning to the summer editorial themes of “Play” and “Discover” will complement Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition and Grazia USA’s multi-channel offerings. A strategic partnership with the iconic Hamptons destination The Surf Lodge kicks-off Memorial Weekend with a private dinner to celebrate the launch of the publication.
"We are looking forward to getting back to hosting events again this season, while at the same time keeping them intimate and low key with the proper safety precautions,” said Jayma Cardoso, the owner and managing partner of The Surf Lodge. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Grazia to bring their exclusive activations to The Surf Lodge this summer. We admire how Grazia USA is establishing itself as an innovative leader in the luxury fashion space, and love that they continuously support women who are making positive changes in the world.”
Added Ms. Jones: “The in-person event experience is irreplaceable and there is an unequivocal pent-up demand for connectivity from having been without it for so long. With the world slowly transitioning back to normal, we will be able to safely provide users of our brand with the live experiences they crave so they can get back to connecting with one another and the brands they love.”
In alignment with Grazia USA commitment to sustainability, the Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
The first edition of the Grazia USA flagship title will be a 400+ page September 2021 issue.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
PRESS CONTACT:
Italy: The Mondadori Group, Media Relations, pressoffice@mondadori.it
United States: Pantheon Media Group, press@graziausa.com
Betsy Jones
Pantheon Media Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn