Northbound I-75 lane closures near I-69 in Flint for maintenance May 8
COUNTY: Genesee
HIGHWAYS: I-69 I-75
CLOSEST CITY: Flint
ESTIMATED START DATE: 4 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close two lanes on northbound I-75 near the I-69 interchange to remove barrier walls.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.