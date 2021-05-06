Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northbound I-75 lane closures near I-69 in Flint for maintenance May 8

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-69 I-75

CLOSEST CITY:    Flint

ESTIMATED START DATE:             4 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:                                                                                                    7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close two lanes on northbound I-75 near the I-69 interchange to remove barrier walls. 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

