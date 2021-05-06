Northbound I-75 lane closures near I-69 in Flint for maintenance May 8

Contact:

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAYS: I-69 I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Flint

ESTIMATED START DATE: 4 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close two lanes on northbound I-75 near the I-69 interchange to remove barrier walls.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.