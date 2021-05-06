Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,814 in the last 365 days.

Cheatham County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. -  The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Leon Potts, in Ashland City.  Revenue special agents arrested Potts, age 85, at his residence.  Bond was set at $1,000.

Earlier this week, a Cheatham County Grand Jury indicted Potts on one felony count of tax evasion and one felony count of filing a false sales tax return.  The indictments allege Potts evaded tax due to the State of Tennessee by filing false documents.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.  "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Potts could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count.

The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ray Crouch, Jr.’s office.  Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue .

###

You just read:

Cheatham County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.