Cheatham County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Leon Potts, in Ashland City. Revenue special agents arrested Potts, age 85, at his residence. Bond was set at $1,000.

Earlier this week, a Cheatham County Grand Jury indicted Potts on one felony count of tax evasion and one felony count of filing a false sales tax return. The indictments allege Potts evaded tax due to the State of Tennessee by filing false documents.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This arrest underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Potts could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count.

The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ray Crouch, Jr.’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

