Shield Roof Solutions Launches New Line of Awnings for Protection from the Elements
With a 20-year guarantee, the new all-steel awnings come in a variety of colors and are engineered for up to 115 miles per hour and 50 pounds per square foot.
Everything we create at Shield Roofing Solutions is made with durability and usefulness in mind, to make your life or your work that much easier.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to withstand the elements and provide year-round protection, Shield Roof Solutions has launched a brand-new line of awnings that connect to the company’s well-known PODROOF shipping container roof kits. Serving clients and expanding innovations throughout the pandemic, Shield Roof Solutions continues to enhance its durable roofing kits with covers, carports, awnings and more to provide reliable shelter and protection.
With a 20-year guarantee, the new all-steel awnings come in a variety of roof and trim colors and are engineered for up to 115 miles per hour and 50 pounds per square foot. The awnings, which can be combined for extra length, are designed for easy assembly, disassembly and transportation.
“As more and more individuals and companies return to work, travel and business as usual, we wanted to expand our weatherproof awning options,” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions. “Our secure construction and American steel mean that you never have to worry about durability or the elements, no matter what is going on in the world around you.”
Awnings can be combined with Podroof kits, carports and more. The awnings include outer support posts and connections. Smaller awning options are available for windows and doors. Financing is now available for Shield Roof Solutions’ products.
“Everything we create at Shield Roofing Solutions is made with durability and usefulness in mind, to make your life or your work that much easier,” Niemann added. “Whether you are looking for a temporary or a permanent awning, we can help you create a unique and affordable structure that protects, shelters and stands the test of time.”
About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers custom roofing products recognized for their strength, security and durability. Shield Roof Solutions is proud to support Catholic Relief Services, Habitat for Humanity and Northern Illinois Food Bank. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.shieldup.co
