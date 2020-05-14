Shield Roof Solutions Adds New Line of Carports for Outdoor Protection

Arizona Wave carport 5000, 10' x 16'

Shield Roof Solutions has launched a brand-new line of carports for both residential and commercial sites.

Whether it’s wind or snow or sleet or hot sun, these carports are heavy duty and high performance for all four seasons.” — Marc Niemann

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer weather and recreation, Shield Roof Solutions has launched a brand-new line of carports for both residential and commercial sites. Known for its durable and customizable roofing kits, Shield Roof Solutions has grown its product line to include covers, awnings and other options for effective outdoor protection. The company remains open and ready to serve clients during the pandemic.The stand-alone carports come in four different models, with various size options and modern design. Ideal for covering structures, vehicles, boats and other recreational items. The do-it-yourself carports can be installed by two people with no experience or special tools required.“Both individuals and businesses have shared their interest in a flexible, low-maintenance carport option for their properties and their vehicles, and we are pleased to introduce a variety of options to meet all of our customers’ needs,” said Marc Niemann, General Manager of Shield Roof Solutions. “Whether it’s wind or snow or sleet or hot sun, these carports are heavy duty and high performance for all four seasons.”Able to withstand winds up to 75 miles per hour, all of the carport models are made from rust-resistant robust aluminum, and they are UV protected so they won’t discolor or lose their shape. Options include double size for more coverage, wings, integrated gutters and the ability to reassemble and relocate the carport.“Whether you are working or playing or relaxing outdoors, we literally have you covered when it comes to carports!” Niemann added.About Shield Roof SolutionsThe company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers custom roofing products recognized for their strength, security and durability. For more information or to place an order, please visit shieldup.co



