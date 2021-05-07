Pipeline Medical's New Website Aims to Stir Up the Medical Supply Chain in the US

Pipeline Medical removes complexities within the medical supply chain, enabling savings of 20-50% on products for all members.

PipelineMedical.com is a market accelerator that provides wholesale medical supplies and services (MSS) to facilities around the United States.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipeline Medical is a market accelerator that provides wholesale medical supplies and services (MSS) to facilities around the United States. Their unique transformative business model is creating a buzz across the medical supply chain, entering its fourth phase through a brand new website; https://supplies.pipelinemedical.com . The new site uses technology to connect contract pricing from multiple distributors into a single system to protect the buyers while enforcing their contracts.This launch is a major step forward for the medical supply chain, enabling physicians, surgeons, and medical professionals with low pricing, usually only available to larger hospital systems.Pipeline Medical is a free membership-only site with 600,000+ medical supply products. Founded by doctors in 2007, the primary aim is to help reduce the cost of medical supplies for medical professionals with private practices. "They [the founders] realized that they were paying 200% more on certain products simply because they lacked buying power and the expertise required to manage all stakeholders involved in medical supply procurement. So Pipeline Medical was formed and the little guy now has a competitive advantage," says Zachary Ducharme, CEO, Pipeline Medical.A major feature loved by customers, in addition to the low pricing and availability of trusted brands is the platform's ability to reduce admin work. The Pipeline platform handles compliance, regulatory, and licensing details which can be a major hassle if doing it manually.In any given ambulatory surgery center, plastic surgery clinic, or nursing home, there are multiple vendors for different products. Each one having its own set of logins, passwords, invoices, delivery policies, schedules, and fluctuating pricing."For a medical professional operating independently, admin work is not a hassle - it is a detriment to offering patient care." said Mr. Ducharme."Patients visit doctors to get better. But if the doctor is busy ordering supplies or managing stock levels - they get distracted. What's worst than no doctor? A distracted doctor." Pipeline Medical eliminates 11 hours' worth of admin work - which to many doctors is even bigger benefit. But pricing matters. In an increasingly expensive medical world, the cost of a procedure needs to be fine-tuned. We work with several stakeholders to ensure that happens.Using a diverse range of technical integrations, the Pipeline Medical website allows users to purchase from multiple distributors and track all orders in a single place, saving nearly a day and a half worth of admin work, every single week.While customers already knew of the wonders of the Pipeline Medical site, it gained even more validity when the National Institute of Health for innovation recognized it for utilizing technology to improve the healthcare supply chain.Due to this groundwork progressing since 2007, Pipeline Medical has become the preferred medical supplies and protective equipment vendor to serve major cities, states, businesses, and government organizations.The launch of their new website signals a further evolution and growth into new product areas, new services, and establishing a marketplace where price equality is the standard - not a luxury to be enjoyed by the elite few.About Pipeline MedicalPipeline Medical is a single-source medical supply provider serving non-acute customers by acting as a GPO, Distributor, and Material Manager, providing you with significant savings of time and money.

