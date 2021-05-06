Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Sarah Ferguson

Maine DOE team member Sarah Ferguson is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Sarah in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am an Education Specialist III in the Office of Special Services. I work on the State Agency team. We work with all aspects of the state agency client program – for students placed both in state and out of state, support districts and private schools, and coordinate educational surrogate parents, who support children without parents for their IEPs.

What do you like best about your job?

Knowing that, although I am not longer working directly with students, I am in the background supporting those who are.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I knew I wanted to be a teacher since junior high. I loved being a baby sitter, church school teacher, and camp counselor. In college, I thought I would work regular ed. Then I volunteered at Spurwink School, where my cousin was a student, and special education stole my heart. My first teaching job was at Spurwink. After having a home daycare affiliated with HeadStart and a stint as a parent educator for Maine Parent Federation, I then moved to special education in public schools. And now working at DOE with special educators throughout Maine. It is very fulfilling to support students as they jump their hurdles and realize that they can (fill in the blank).

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of work, when it is warm out, I love to be outside in nature – walking, beekeeping, gardening, finding waterfalls in Maine and other states. When it is colder, I knit and catch up on TV shows, movies, and books. All year, I still subscribe to the printed KJ so I can work the puzzles. Of course visiting with family and friends is always a priority – and in person visits are on the horizon!