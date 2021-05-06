Reclamation Project to Close Elk Lick Road Next Week in Davidson Township, Sullivan County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 2003 (Elk Lick Road) will be closed between Route 2008 (Christian Camp Road) and Whiskey Road in Davidson Township, Sullivan County, for a reclamation project.

On Tuesday, May 11 through Friday, May 14, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing work along Elk Lick Road. The roadway will be closed during daylight hours. A detour using Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) and Long Brook Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

