PennDOT to Begin Project to Rehabilitate and Repair 6 Miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Delaware, Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Wednesday, May 12, on a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) from the Chester County/Delaware County line to the Pole Cat Road Intersection in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County. The project also includes pavement restoration to the highway in Pennsbury Township, Chester County.

Under this project, PennDOT will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.

Beginning Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists can expect moving lane closures in both directions between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Creek Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County, for survey operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $13,757,900 project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

