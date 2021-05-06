Route 51 Constitution Boulevard Improvements Begin Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Constitution Boulevard (Route 51) in Hopewell and Center townships, Monaca Borough, and the City of Aliquippa, Beaver County will begin Monday, May 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in both directions will occur Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. through early October. Work will occur between 17th Street in Monaca Borough and approximately 1½ miles north of the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge. Improvement work includes milling and micro surfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, curb and sidewalk work, bridge preservation, concrete repairs, and other various construction related activities.

Northeast Paving is the prime contractor on this $4.05 million project. The overall project will conclude in October 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

