Buckingham Township to Restrict U.S. 202 (York Road) for Utility Improvement

05/06/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Buckingham Township is planning a lane closure on northbound U.S. 202 (York Road) at the intersection with Ash Mill Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sewer installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

